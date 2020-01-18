ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Get ATN International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATNI. BWS Financial boosted their target price on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised ATN International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

ATNI opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. ATN International has a one year low of $50.48 and a one year high of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $901.49 million, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.29.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $195,913.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,359,514.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,333 shares of company stock worth $440,274 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ATN International by 28.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ATN International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ATN International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ATN International by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ATN International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.