Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Trading Up 6%

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $15.84, approximately 103,140 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 114,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atreca during the second quarter valued at $32,661,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Atreca during the second quarter valued at $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atreca during the second quarter valued at $2,769,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atreca during the second quarter valued at $1,830,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Atreca during the third quarter valued at $1,056,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

