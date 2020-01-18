Aurora Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Aurora token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $10.71 million and $2.00 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.25 or 0.05626210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00034712 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00127893 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bitinka, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

