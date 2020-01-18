Auxilium (AUX) Market Cap Hits $220,036.00

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. Auxilium has a market capitalization of $220,036.00 and $6,405.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auxilium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Auxilium has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Auxilium Coin Profile

Auxilium (CRYPTO:AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,272,674 coins. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global

Auxilium Coin Trading

Auxilium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auxilium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auxilium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auxilium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

