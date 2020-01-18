Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avianca (NYSE:AVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avianca Holdings, S.A. owns and operates airlines. It offers passenger air transportation services and cargo air transportation services. The company provides its services in the domestic markets of Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, as well as for international routes, such as North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Avianca Holdings, S.A. is based in Panama. “

Avianca stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $385.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.08. Avianca has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.50). Avianca had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avianca will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avianca news, insider Perry Michael acquired 36,111,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $22,930,554.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avianca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avianca by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 52,731 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Avianca by 1,381.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 254,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 237,023 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avianca by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

