Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.39

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $255.39 and traded as high as $324.00. Avingtrans shares last traded at $315.50, with a volume of 12,415 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 256.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.03 million and a PE ratio of 39.06.

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

