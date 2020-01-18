Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CAR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 66.13%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

