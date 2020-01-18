Axe (AXE) Market Capitalization Hits $2.96 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00006409 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. Axe has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $4.69 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axe has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 78.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004406 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,201,564 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

