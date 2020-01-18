Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.66.

Shares of AXGT opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $104.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

