B. Riley Boosts GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Price Target to $92.00

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.79. 338,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.34. GCI Liberty has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 56.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

