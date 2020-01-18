Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAB. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 561 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.85) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 594.91 ($7.83).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of Babcock International Group stock traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 620.20 ($8.16). 1,665,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 615.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 535.70. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 2,500 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.