BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target Raised to GBX 627 at Goldman Sachs Group

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price target upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.81) target price (down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 634.30 ($8.34).

LON:BA traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 624.60 ($8.22). 6,266,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 577.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 555.56.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

