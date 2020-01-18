Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.71.

BKR stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

