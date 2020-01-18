Bank of America Initiates Coverage on TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTEC. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.20.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 146,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,660. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. TTEC has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $50.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter. TTEC had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $134,571,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $429,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,909 shares in the company, valued at $9,247,299.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,458,588 shares of company stock worth $126,354,486. Company insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.