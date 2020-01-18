Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $22,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at $854,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $603.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.