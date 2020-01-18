Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other Banner news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Banner by 19.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Banner by 6.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Banner by 205.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

BANR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,397. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Analysts expect that Banner will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

