Barclays Increases St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,351

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 1,322 ($17.39) to GBX 1,351 ($17.77) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STJ. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.40) price target (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,163 ($15.30).

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,110.50 ($14.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,045.37.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

