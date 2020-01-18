Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 600 ($7.89).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 691 ($9.09) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HSBC to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 613.21 ($8.07).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 594 ($7.81) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 584.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 609.52. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

