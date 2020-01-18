Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of B traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.79. The company had a trading volume of 155,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barnes Group news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 21,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,240,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $174,169.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,238 shares of company stock worth $6,592,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,308,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 328.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after buying an additional 256,029 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 108.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 118,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

