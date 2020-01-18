Beaxy (BXY) Price Hits $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $1,955.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.12 or 0.05836962 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026655 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00032755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00127724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,071,748 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

