Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BEI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.89 ($120.80).

BEI stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €105.90 ($123.14). The stock had a trading volume of 482,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.71.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

