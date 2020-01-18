BetterBetting (BETR) Price Hits $0.0003

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One BetterBetting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $92,292.00 and $266.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

