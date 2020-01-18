Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on Beyond Meat and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.40.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cari Soto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 337,193 shares of company stock worth $27,090,653 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 513.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 207,355 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 143,565 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

