BidaskClub Downgrades Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Buy

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens began coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $97.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $101.22.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. Addus Homecare’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $690,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $2,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,108,743.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 741,363 shares of company stock worth $61,720,616. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 55,090 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.