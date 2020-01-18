BidaskClub Downgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNOB. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,782. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $902.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 26.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after buying an additional 23,144 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

