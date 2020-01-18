BidaskClub Lowers Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James cut Herman Miller from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of MLHR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 262,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.63. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth about $2,448,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 107,674 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

