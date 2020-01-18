BidaskClub Upgrades LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LHCG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.42. The stock had a trading volume of 324,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,193. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $145.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.33.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 130.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

