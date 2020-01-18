BidaskClub Upgrades LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LHCG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.82.
Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.42. The stock had a trading volume of 324,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,193. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $145.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 130.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
