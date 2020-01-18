Binance Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.79 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $252.62 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for about $17.91 or 0.00201007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Exrates, AirSwap and HitBTC. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.02785973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, AirSwap, Trade Satoshi, DDEX, Exrates, IDEX, Gate.io, LBank, Bancor Network, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

