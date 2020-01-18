BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $419.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Megan Sniecinski bought 45,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alane P. Barnes bought 20,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,988.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,000 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

