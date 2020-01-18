Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,568 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,681,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $665,498,000 after purchasing an additional 785,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,767 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,643,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $606,380,000 after purchasing an additional 246,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $55.13 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

