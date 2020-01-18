Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.