Bitblocks Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,561.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $598,968.00 and $13,561.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00052407 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00072315 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,933.78 or 1.00374674 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00045498 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001600 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 214,933,467 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.