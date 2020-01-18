Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Price Up 85.7% This Week

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 87.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Bitcoin CZ has a total market capitalization of $391,560.00 and $11,218.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001634 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded 85.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.57 or 0.02819961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00198030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00131220 BTC.

999 (999) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00040242 BTC.

About Bitcoin CZ

BCZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 2,623,000 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin CZ

Bitcoin CZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin CZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin CZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

