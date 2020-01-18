Bitcoin Zero (BZX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,756.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $38,462.00 and approximately $1,756.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.02804300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00200881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 24,413,591 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

