BitNewChain Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. During the last week, BitNewChain has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitNewChain has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $1,364.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitNewChain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00749677 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004824 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001651 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitNewChain Profile

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org . BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitNewChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNewChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.