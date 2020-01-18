BitRewards Trading Up 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One BitRewards token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $31,596.00 and $7.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00081085 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitRewards is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitRewards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

