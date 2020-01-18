BitStation Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,124.00 (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, BitStation has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. BitStation has a market capitalization of $15,124.00 and $26.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitStation token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitStation

BitStation’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,185,603 tokens. BitStation’s official website is www.bitstation.co . BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitStation

BitStation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitStation using one of the exchanges listed above.

