Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Get Black Hills alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.33.

BKH traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 237,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,052. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $82.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 137,806 shares in the company, valued at $10,467,743.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,817,925. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 130.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Hills (BKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.