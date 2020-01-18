BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director J. Richard Kushel Sells 2,276 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BLK opened at $535.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.80 and a 1-year high of $539.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.07.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
