BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director J. Richard Kushel Sells 2,276 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BLK opened at $535.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.80 and a 1-year high of $539.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.07.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.