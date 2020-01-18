Blocklancer (LNC) Price Up 17.7% This Week

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Blocklancer has a market cap of $20,444.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocklancer token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Blocklancer has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.71 or 0.02815403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00200575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00136062 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blocklancer’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocklancer’s official message board is publication.blocklancer.net . Blocklancer’s official website is blocklancer.net

Blocklancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocklancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocklancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

