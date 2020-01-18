Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $180,120.00

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $180,120.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.07 or 0.02880158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00204272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00137025 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

