BlockStamp (BST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.06 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00017908 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $41.83 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00041020 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000540 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005022 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000603 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,729,866 coins and its circulating supply is 26,186,900 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

