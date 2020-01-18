BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. BMC Stock posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

BMCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $372,799.00. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,799,000 after acquiring an additional 368,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,277,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,486,000 after purchasing an additional 44,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at $24,609,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at $16,649,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMCH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. 262,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

