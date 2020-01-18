BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $119.00 target price on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered First Republic Bank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.27.

NYSE:FRC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.18. 1,624,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,682. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 22.38%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

