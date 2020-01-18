BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives €54.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.86 ($63.79).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNP. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of BNP traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €50.75 ($59.01). The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($80.43). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.12.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Analyst Recommendations for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

