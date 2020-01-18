Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.96

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOWFF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Desjardins raised Boardwalk REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

