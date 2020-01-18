Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $370.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BA. Vertical Research restated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen cut Boeing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $419.00 to $371.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $361.97.

NYSE BA traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,010,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,550. The firm has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $319.55 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

