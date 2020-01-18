BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One BOMB token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00009019 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $765,678.00 and approximately $46,391.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00052533 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00072814 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,895.88 or 0.99837282 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045372 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001601 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 954,597 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,809 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

