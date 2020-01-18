Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$1.70 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$3.25.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.72.

TSE BBD.B traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,000,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$1.53 and a 52 week high of C$3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

