Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Shares Down 2.6%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.49), approximately 500,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BONH shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Bonhill Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 71 ($0.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $17.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.09.

In related news, insider Simon Stilwell purchased 67,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($35,253.88).

About Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

